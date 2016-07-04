BRIEF-Vividion Therapeutics launches with $50 mln series A financing
* Vividion Therapeutics Inc launches with $50 million series a financing
July 4 European Medicines Agency (EMA):
* The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has concluded its second inquiry within the framework of its infringement procedure against Roche
* The aim of the inquiry was to investigate allegations that Roche failed to comply with its pharmacovigilance obligations in relation to 19 of its centrally authorised products
* Report will form the basis for the European Commission's decision on whether or not the matter should be pursued and financial penalties should be imposed
* Assessment by agency of impact of the additional data provided by Roche on medicines concerned has not identified any important new safety concerns
* Reviews have not led to any changes in the terms of the marketing authorisations of these medicines Link to press release: (bit.ly/29daA43) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp, which is waiting for a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its acquisition by Anthem Inc, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as it added more commercial members.
* Exact Sciences Corp says that Cologuard is included in medicare advantage advance notice and draft call letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: