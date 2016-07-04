July 4 Fitch on Italian Banks:

* Public funds to bolster Italian banks will be difficult

* Initiatives to strengthen banks' capitalisation using public funds highlights pressure on banking from weak asset quality

* Believe it to be difficult to reach political consensus to inject public funds as equity under article 108 of treaty on functioning of EU

* Impediments under EU legislation to using public funds will make a solution difficult to achieve