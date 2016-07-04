July 4 eQ Oyj :

* Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited has disposed 1,899,902 eQ shares on stock exchange

* After transaction Mandatum Life Insurance holds 46,500 shares in eQ, corresponding to 0.13 pct of its share capital

* Anchor Oy Ab has acquired 1,899,902 shares on stock exchange

* After transaction Anchor Oy Ab holds 3,058,784 shares in eQ Plc, corresponding to 8.33 pct of eQ share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)