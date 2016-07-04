July 4 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):

* SFO has 14 days from today in which to consider whether to seek a re-trial of Contogoulas and Reich

* SFO's London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) investigation continues - six individuals await trial for alleged manipulation of EURIBOR on Sept. 4 2017.