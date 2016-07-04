Famed tax haven Switzerland chases hidden cash
BERN, Feb 2 Switzerland, a perennial target for governments pursuing tax evaders, is finding out what it is like to chase down hidden cash.
July 4 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):
* SFO has 14 days from today in which to consider whether to seek a re-trial of Contogoulas and Reich
* SFO's London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) investigation continues - six individuals await trial for alleged manipulation of EURIBOR on Sept. 4 2017. Link to text release: (bit.ly/29gPnaK) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BERN, Feb 2 Switzerland, a perennial target for governments pursuing tax evaders, is finding out what it is like to chase down hidden cash.
LONDON, Feb 2 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* Said on Wednesday that it has signed an annex to the letter of intent with Silva Capital Group SA concerning the negotiations over cooperation