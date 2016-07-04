Global bond issuance volumes smash record
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - Global bond issuance volumes hit a new high in January as borrowers sprinted out of the blocks to raise funds ahead of looming event and market risks.
July 4 Skye Bank Plc :
* Says CBN has approved appointment of Alhaji M.K Ahmad as new Chairman of board, while Tokunbo Abiru has been appointed as new group Managing Director and CEO Source : bit.ly/29oxPHK Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - Global bond issuance volumes hit a new high in January as borrowers sprinted out of the blocks to raise funds ahead of looming event and market risks.
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Thursday:
* Armada Hoffler Properties announces a 5.6 percent increase in its first quarter 2017 cash dividend