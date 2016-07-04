July 4 Ab Science Sa :

* Annouces that review of conditional marketing authorization application of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (als) will follow standard timeline of EMA

* Filing of application for conditional marketing authorization is planned toward end of Q3 2016, and final results of study AB10015 should be available to ab science by end of Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)