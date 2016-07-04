Global bond issuance volumes smash record
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - Global bond issuance volumes hit a new high in January as borrowers sprinted out of the blocks to raise funds ahead of looming event and market risks.
July 4 Coface Sa :
* Non-Audited preliminary financial information shows a net loss ratio of order of 67 pct for Q2 of 2016
* Foresees a net loss ratio of 63 pct to 66 pct for fy2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Thursday:
* Armada Hoffler Properties announces a 5.6 percent increase in its first quarter 2017 cash dividend