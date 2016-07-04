BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results and comprehensive restructuring plan to drive efficiencies
July 4 Oneroof Energy Group Inc :
* Says to sell 19.8 MW of its solar project assets
* Says $42 million expected to be funded in tranches through September of 2016
* Says transactions are expected to generate gross proceeds up to $61 million
* Says unit OneRoof Energy Inc entered into definitive agreements
* The New York Times announces upcoming launch on Snapchat discover
Feb 2 Sweden's Autoliv , the world's biggest maker of airbags and seatbelts, reported a smaller-than-expected rise in like-for-like sales for the fourth quarter and forecast slightly slower growth than expected also for 2017, sending its shares down 5 percent.