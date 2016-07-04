July 4 Oneroof Energy Group Inc :

* Says to sell 19.8 MW of its solar project assets

* Says $42 million expected to be funded in tranches through September of 2016

* Says transactions are expected to generate gross proceeds up to $61 million

* Says unit OneRoof Energy Inc entered into definitive agreements