BRIEF-Smart Sand says public offering of 5.95 mln shares priced at $17.50/shr
* Says public offering of 5.95 million common shares priced at $17.50 per share
July 4 (Reuters) -
* Premier Li Keqiang, on China's economy, says it is not easy to achieve growth rate of 6.7 pct in q1 and continued steady development in q2 - Xinhua Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Says public offering of 5.95 million common shares priced at $17.50 per share
* Files for stock shelf of up to $300 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2k2UNIV] Further company coverage:
* at&t inc - files for six-part global notes offering of up to $10 billion - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: