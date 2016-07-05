July 5 Nicox SA :

* Nicox to transfer commercial operations to new pan-European ophthalmic specialty pharmaceutical company led by GHO Capital

* Transaction values Nicox's European and international commercial operations and related late-stage development programs at up to 26 million euros ($28.9 million)

* Nicox to receive a 9 million euro upfront cash payment and a minority stake in new company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)