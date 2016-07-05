European shares fall weighed down by poor earnings; Reckitt up
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
July 5 Nicox SA :
* Nicox to transfer commercial operations to new pan-European ophthalmic specialty pharmaceutical company led by GHO Capital
* Transaction values Nicox's European and international commercial operations and related late-stage development programs at up to 26 million euros ($28.9 million)
* Nicox to receive a 9 million euro upfront cash payment and a minority stake in new company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
* Quantum Genomics granted key European patent for QGC011 combination therapy program
* Still confident on prospects for lung cancer trial (Adds more from CEO on cancer trial, long-term forecast, updates shares)