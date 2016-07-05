July 5 Von Roll Holding AG :

* In addition to further investments of around 30 million Swiss francs during 2016 financial year, company plans to implement extensive measures to reduce its underlying fixed costs and increase its overall efficiency

* Measures would reduce annual fixed costs by more than 18 million Swiss francs

* There are plans to reduce headcount by up to 160 jobs, including around 50 in Switzerland

* Restructuring costs are estimated to amount to some 8 million Swiss francs

* Implementing planned reduction in numbers will enable some 4 million Swiss francs to be saved during 2016 financial year itself