July 5 Fagron NV :

* Says 94.62 pct take up of rights offering

* Subscription price at 5.16 euros ($5.74) per new share

* At the request of Fagron, the trading of the shares of Fagron on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam will be temporarily suspended during the scrips private placement

* Payment of issue price, completion of capital increase and delivery and listing of new shares to the markets of Euronext Brussels and Amsterdam is expected to take place on or around July 7, 2016

* New shares were offered at a ratio of 5 new shares for 16 preferential subscription rights