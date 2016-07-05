UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
July 5 Connect Group Plc :
* Today issued its trading update covering 44 week period to July 2 2016
* On a like-for-like basis total group revenues decreased 0.9 pct
* There has been no change in underlying financial condition of group since interim results announcement on April 19 2016
* Total group revenues increased 2.1 pct compared to same period last year, including a full period for Tuffnells this year versus 34 weeks last year
* Group as a whole is predominantly UK centric and operates in large and resilient markets, with strong levels of free cash flow
* Connect News & Media: total news revenues decreased by 2.3 pct and like-for-like revenues decreased by 3.8 pct
* Despite market volatility and uncertainty, forecasts remain in line with market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders