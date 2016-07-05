European shares fall weighed down by poor earnings; Reckitt up
* Novo Nordisk, Deutsche Bank among top losers after poor results
July 5 ING Groep NV :
* ING to adopt framework for compensation of dutch SME clients with interest rate derivatives
* Ing expects to increase its provision for this issue by around 150 million euros ($166.8 million), to be booked in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 The recent surge in euro zone inflation is temporary and the European Central Bank will continue to look through such blips, maintaining stimulus until the rise is deemed sustainable, European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet said.
* Eyes thermal power plant construction in Japan with Toyo Engineering on large-scale facilities with outputs above 500,000 kw - Nikkei Source text - [http://s.nikkei.com/2kYcUOy] Further company coverage: