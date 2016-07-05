July 5 ING Groep NV :

* ING to adopt framework for compensation of dutch SME clients with interest rate derivatives

* Ing expects to increase its provision for this issue by around 150 million euros ($166.8 million), to be booked in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)