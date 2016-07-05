July 5 Grupo Ezentis SA :

* Says its unit, Raselo SA, has won two contracts in Argentina for a total of about 20.5 million euros ($23 million)

* The five-year contracts were awarded by Argentina's Gas Natural Ban, a unit of Gas Natural Fenosa

* The first contract is for emergency services development in public roads throughout the distribution network of Gas Natural Ban, and the second for provision of repair and renewal services of pipework throughout the distribution network of Gas Natural Ban Source text for Eikon:

