Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 5 Grupo Ezentis SA :
* Says its unit, Raselo SA, has won two contracts in Argentina for a total of about 20.5 million euros ($23 million)
* The five-year contracts were awarded by Argentina's Gas Natural Ban, a unit of Gas Natural Fenosa
* The first contract is for emergency services development in public roads throughout the distribution network of Gas Natural Ban, and the second for provision of repair and renewal services of pipework throughout the distribution network of Gas Natural Ban Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8980 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)