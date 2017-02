July 5 Pragma Faktoring SA :

* In Q2 value of contracted factoring services at 128.0 million zlotys ($32.0 million), down 12 percent year on year

* Total value of liabilities in portfolio at 102.9 million zlotys on June 30, up 2 percent year on year

* In Q2 signs contracts with 36 new clients ($1 = 3.9982 zlotys)