July 5 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc

* For three months ended June 30, 2016 , co had average of 55 drilling rigs operating in United States, less than one rig in Canada

* Reported that for month of June 2016 , company had an average of 54 drilling rigs operating in United States

* Reported that for month of June 2016 , company had one rig in Canada