UPDATE 2-Britain will try to negotiate amicable EU divorce -Brexit paper
* May to trigger Brexit talks by end-March (Adds May's spokeswoman, more reaction)
July 5 FastPartner AB :
* Q2 rental income 316.0 million Swedish crowns ($37.40 million) versus 280.2 million crowns year ago
* Q2 profit from property management 157.2 million crowns versus 134.2 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net income 360.6 million crowns versus 311.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4498 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* May to trigger Brexit talks by end-March (Adds May's spokeswoman, more reaction)
* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.