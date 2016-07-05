Shell says renegotiating Permian JV with Anadarko
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
July 5 AdvancePierre Foods Inc :
* Ipo of shares of common stock; co selling 11.1 million shares of common stock
* Selling stockholders selling 7.5 million shares of common stock - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/29iCNb5 Further company coverage:
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer