Shell says renegotiating Permian JV with Anadarko
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
July 5 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd
* Unit Released Top-Line Results From Phase II Trial Of CF101 For The Treatment Of Glaucoma
* No statistically significant differences were found between CF101 treated group and placebo group in primary endpoint Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer