Shell says renegotiating Permian JV with Anadarko
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
July 5 Transocean Ltd :
* Announced that Transocean Inc., its wholly-owned subsidiary, has commenced an offering of notes
* Commenced an offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes
* Intends to use a portion of net proceeds from offering to fund its tender offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer