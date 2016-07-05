Shell says renegotiating Permian JV with Anadarko
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
July 5 Twilio Inc
* Through this collaboration, Twilio is helping AWS provide delivery of SMS messages through Amazon simple notification service
* Twilio extends relationship with Amazon Web Services with delivery of SMS for simple notification service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer