July 5 Biglari Capital

* Biglari Capital says entered into securities purchase agreement with Air T Inc; Air T purchased 329,738 shares owned by Lion Fund II for $24.01/share

* Biglari Capital says Lion Fund II withdrew its request to inspect certain of the Air T's records Source: (bit.ly/29hhNfr ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)