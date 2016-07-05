BRIEF-ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW DATA ON FITUSIRAN AT EAHAD
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
July 5 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc
* Entered into agreements with two new institutional investors for direct offering with gross proceeds of $3.7 million
* Will sell to investors approximately 7.4 million shares of common stock at a purchase price of $.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer
* May to trigger Brexit talks by end-March (Adds May's spokeswoman, more reaction)