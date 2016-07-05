Fitch Rates Lloyd's GBP300m Dated Subordinated Notes 'A-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Society of Lloyd's (Issuer Default Rating (IDR) A+/Stable) issue of subordinated debt securities of GBP300m a final rating of 'A-'. The notes are rated two notches below the Society of Lloyd's IDR of 'A+' to reflect their subordination (one notch) and 'moderate' risk of non-performance (one notch), in line with Fitch's notching criteria. The assignment of the final rating fo