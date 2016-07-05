BRIEF-New York Times Q4 adjusted EPS $0.30
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
July 5 (Reuters) -
* Yahoo suitors to offer up their third round of bids Wednesday; remaining bidders told final selection to take place around July 18 - Recode Source text : (on.recode.net/29iZWdE) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* The new york times company reports 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year results
Feb 2 CBS Corp will merge its radio business with Entercom Communications Corp in a tax-free deal, which the companies said would create the second-largest radio broadcaster in the United States by revenue.
* CEO says expects to close wolfspeed acquisition any time soon Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)