July 5 Tahoe Resources Inc
* Tahoe Resources acquires 2 pct NSR royalty at Bell Creek,
signs letter of intent to obtain 100 pct interest in Whitney
Joint Venture
* Tahoe Resources Inc says deal valued at $12.5 million
* To assume closure liabilities with respect to Whitney JV
properties, including historic liabilities not previously
assumed by Whitney JV
* Historic liabilities are currently estimated by Tahoe to
total about $12.0 million
* Under terms of letter of intent, Tahoe will assume all
closure liabilities with respect to Whitney JV properties
* Whitney JV transaction is subject to execution of a
definitive agreement and to approval of Tahoe's board of
directors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)