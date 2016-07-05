BRIEF-Sally Beauty Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results and comprehensive restructuring plan to drive efficiencies
July 5 Headwaters Inc
* Headwaters Incorporated has redeemed $47.25 million of 7 ¼ pct senior notes, and repriced its senior term debt lowering its interest rate 50 basis points
* Funded with balance sheet cash, redemption was effective July 1, and reduces headwaters remaining senior unsecured debt to $99.0 million.
* Repriced its senior term debt, lowering its interest cost by 50 bps to libor + 300 bps, with a 1 pct libor floor. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results and comprehensive restructuring plan to drive efficiencies
* The New York Times announces upcoming launch on Snapchat discover
Feb 2 Sweden's Autoliv , the world's biggest maker of airbags and seatbelts, reported a smaller-than-expected rise in like-for-like sales for the fourth quarter and forecast slightly slower growth than expected also for 2017, sending its shares down 5 percent.