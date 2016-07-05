July 5 Hostess Brands

* Transaction introduces hostess as a publicly listed company

* Hostess brands says anticipated initial enterprise value of approximately $2.3 billion

* Along with $375 million cash in gores holdings' trust account, additional investors committed to participate via $350 million private placement

* Gores holdings' sponsor has agreed to cancellation of a portion of 9.4 million founder shares

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of both gores holdings and hostess

* Funds managed by affiliates of apollo global management and c. Dean metropoulos and family to hold an about 42% combined stake in gores holdings after deal

* Hostess brands, maker of twinkies, announces sale agreement with gores holdings, inc.

* Dean metropoulos and william toler will continue to lead company as executive chairman and chief executive officer, respectively

* Gores holdings will also enter into a tax receivable agreement with sellers

* Company's estimated 2016 adjusted ebitda is approximately $220 million