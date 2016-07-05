Shell says renegotiating Permian JV with Anadarko
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
July 5 American Renal Associates:
* Says on July 1, 2016, received a complaint filed by three affiliates of UnitedHealth Group Inc in Florida - SEC filing
* Complaint identifies about $1.9 million of payments made to 12 of co's facilities that united claims were "improper"
* Says complaint seeks monetary damages and injunctive relief
* Complaint relates to 27 patients who have received dialysis at 12 ARA facilities in Florida and Ohio Source text - bit.ly/29iFfyb
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer