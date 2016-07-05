July 5 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy :

* Subsequent offer period under the NSIG Finland's tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares and option rights in Okmetic Oyj expired on July 4, 2016

* According to preliminary result of subsequent offer period, shares tendered during subsequent offer period represent about 0.63 pct of all shares and votes in Okmetic

* All shares tendered in tender offer represent about 96.41 pct of all shares and votes in Okmetic Source text for Eikon:

