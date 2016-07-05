BRIEF-Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg
* Carlyle said close to deal for Italy's Golden Goose Brand - Bloomberg, citing sources
July 5 Noble Energy Inc
* Noble Energy sells three percent interest in Tamar Field, offshore Israel, for $369 million
* Harel, IIF have option to elect, before closing, to purchase additional 1 percent working interest from Noble Energy at same valuation
* Noble Energy and partners are planning to drill and complete an additional development well at Tamar Field
* Drilling is anticipated to commence in Q4 of 2016
* No material change to company's overall 2016 capital program
* Closing for transaction is anticipated in Q3 of 2016, with after-tax proceeds received expected to be about $275 million
Closing for transaction is anticipated in Q3 of 2016, with after-tax proceeds received expected to be about $275 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Progreen's subsidiary Procon acquires 5,100 acres of ocean front land in Baja Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.