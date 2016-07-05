Shell says renegotiating Permian JV with Anadarko
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
July 5 CAS Medical Systems Inc :
* Says entered into a loan and security agreement with Solar Capital Ltd - SEC filing
* Says lenders are providing company with a 48-month secured term loan in the amount of $8 million
* Says lenders are providing company with revolving loan in the maximum amount of $2.5 million
* Says revolver expires on July 1, 2018 and the term loan matures on July 1, 2020 Source text - bit.ly/29iGGNf Further company coverage:
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer