Shell says renegotiating Permian JV with Anadarko
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
July 5 Superior Plus Corp :
* To sell construction products distribution business to Foundation Building Materials, LLC
* Transaction will also initially result in a reduction of superior's adjusted operating cash flow from date sale is completed
* Proposed reduction of indebtedness under credit facility is expected to lower co's leverage ratio to range of about 2.0 - 2.5x EBITDA
* Superior plus to sell construction products distribution business for us $325 million
* Proceeds from sale of CPD segment will initially be used to repay indebtedness under superior's credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer