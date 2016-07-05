July 5 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc :

* Intellipharmaceutics reports update on Rexista XR: FDA grants waiver of NDA filing fee, and topline pharmacokinetics results indicate no food effect

* FDA has completed its review of our request and has granted a waiver of $1,187,100 application fee for Rexista XR

* Food effect study showed that Rexista XR can be administered with or without a meal

* Company plans to file NDA for Rexista XR in August of 2016