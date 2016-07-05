BRIEF-Compass Minerals adds Latin American experience to board
* Compass Minerals adds Latin American experience to board of directors with appointment of Valdemar L. Fischer
July 5 Arris International Plc
* Arris International says warrants provide Comcast with opportunity to acquire ordinary shares of co based on specific sales targets for 2016 and 2017
* Arris announces warrant agreement with Comcast Cable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* Shares fall 7 pct (Writes through with detail, background, share)