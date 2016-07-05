July 5 Line Corp:

* Sees IPO price Of American Depositary Shares will be $28.50-$32.50 and IPO price of shares will be between ¥2,900 and ¥3,300 - SEC filing

* Line Corp had previously estimated IPO price of ADSs bto be $26.50-$31.50 and IPO price of shares to be 2,700-3,200 yen Source text - bit.ly/29iQRBr