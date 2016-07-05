Shell says renegotiating Permian JV with Anadarko
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
July 5 Biogen Inc :
* Biogen and AbbVie's once-monthly zinbryta(tm) (daclizumab) approved in European Union for treatment of multiple sclerosis
* Zinbryta significantly reduced multiple measures of disease activity in patients with relapsing forms of MS
* Targeted mechanism of action of zinbryta did not cause broad, prolonged depletion of studied immune cell types Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* JV will likely see change in operatorship structure, CFO says
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer