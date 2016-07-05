BRIEF-UTour Group scraps plan to acquire travel agency HuaYuan
July 5 HRG Group Inc:
* CPP WI Holding Company to purchase issued and outstanding equity interests of Compass Production GP, LLC, Compass Production Partners, LP
* In connection with transaction, HRG has agreed to be a party to the purchase agreement for purposes of HGI energy's post-closing obligations
* On July 1, 2016 , units entered into a purchase agreement with CPP WI Holding Company, LLC
* Deal for a cash purchase price of $145 million - SEC filing
* At closing of deal, HGI energy will be recapitalized with equity contribution of $110 million in assets or cash to satisfy future obligations Source text - bit.ly/29iQjeP
Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15 points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.