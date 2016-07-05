BRIEF-ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW DATA ON FITUSIRAN AT EAHAD
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
July 5 Nextera Energy Partners
* Nextera Energy Partners says indirect subsidiary borrowed $100 million under variable rate senior secured loan agreement that matures in June 2019
* Nextera Energy says also indirect subsidiary borrowed $100 million under previously disclosed existing revolving credit facility entered into in Dec 2015
* Nextera Energy says borrowings under term loan and existing credit facility were used to fund a portion of acquisition of Bayhawk Wind Holdings, LLC Source: (bit.ly/29mstLJ ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer
* May to trigger Brexit talks by end-March (Adds May's spokeswoman, more reaction)