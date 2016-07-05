BRIEF-ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW DATA ON FITUSIRAN AT EAHAD
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
July 5 Epicor Software Corp
* Has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by global investment firm KKR from funds advised by Apax Partners.
* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed.
* Epicor growth strategy affirmed with acquisition by leading global investment firm KKR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer
* May to trigger Brexit talks by end-March (Adds May's spokeswoman, more reaction)