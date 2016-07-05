BRIEF-ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW DATA ON FITUSIRAN AT EAHAD
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
July 5 Inspira Financial Inc
* Says Hecksel will take on role of interim chief financial officer until position is permanently filled
* Says Marc Hecksel, Inspira's current chief executive officer, will take on role of interim chief financial officer
* As of June 30, 2016, Inspira had in excess of $14 million in cash and cash equivalents, an approximate 20% increase since year end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer
* May to trigger Brexit talks by end-March (Adds May's spokeswoman, more reaction)