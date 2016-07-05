BRIEF-ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW DATA ON FITUSIRAN AT EAHAD
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
July 5 Blackberry Ltd
* Says will no longer manufacture Blackberry Classic - Blog
* To support Blackberry 10 with software updates; on track to deliver version 10.3.3 next month with a second update to follow next year - Blog Source text (blck.by/29nqWWC) Further company coverage:
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer
* May to trigger Brexit talks by end-March (Adds May's spokeswoman, more reaction)