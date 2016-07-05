BRIEF-ALNYLAM PRESENTS NEW DATA ON FITUSIRAN AT EAHAD
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
July 5 First Solar Inc
* First Solar shifts malaysian production capacity to series 5 assembly
* Reallocating production capacity at its kulim, malaysia, facility to support a new assembly line
* Expects to incur impairment and related charges of approximately $90 million to $110 million
* Series 5 assembly line will be in full operational mode by early 2017
* Actions are expected to reduce co's operating expenses by $2 million to $4 million this year and $8 million to $10 million annually going forward
* First solar will end production of its tetrasun crystalline silicon solar panel product currently manufactured there
* Tetrasun product line discontinued to accommodate reallocation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANNOUNCED NEW RESULTS FROM AN EXPLORATORY ANALYSIS OF ITS PHASE 1 STUDY WITH FITUSIRAN
* Mauna Kea technologies appoints John Soto as chief operating officer
* May to trigger Brexit talks by end-March (Adds May's spokeswoman, more reaction)