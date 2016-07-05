July 5 QPR Software Plc :

* QPR delivers an integrated management system and professional services to a leading engineering company

* Made deal to deliver QPR ProcessDesigner and QPR Metrics, as well as professional consulting services to leading European engineering company

* Duration of contract made is three years, and it is worth well over 0.2 million euros ($223,020)

