July 5 (Reuters) -

* Omega Healthcare Investors says entered into an underwriting agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

* Omega Healthcare Investors says agreed to issue and sell to underwriters $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.375% senior notes due 2023

* Omega Healthcare Investors says intends to use the proceeds of the notes offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility Source - bit.ly/29vvMAw (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)