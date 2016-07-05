July 5 Old Line Bancshares Inc

* Old Line Bancshares announces plans for branch consolidation

* Says branches to be closed on approximately September 30, 2016 are Accokeek, Bowie-Mitchellville Road and Odenton

* Says closing and consolidation of three branches