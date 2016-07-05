BRIEF-Ferrari CFO sees 2017 capex north of 350-360 million euros
Feb 2 Ferrari Chief Financial Officer Alessandro Gili told analysts on a post-results conference call:
July 5 Vbi Vaccines Inc
* VBI Vaccines INC/BC says it has sold $13.6 million in equity financing - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/29lId0Y Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 2 Ferrari Chief Financial Officer Alessandro Gili told analysts on a post-results conference call:
* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments; updates prices)