BRIEF-Ferrari CFO sees 2017 capex north of 350-360 million euros
Feb 2 Ferrari Chief Financial Officer Alessandro Gili told analysts on a post-results conference call:
July 5 U.S. FDA:
* FDA approves first absorbable stent for coronary artery disease
* The Absorb GT1 bioresorbable vascular scaffold system is gradually absorbed by the body in approximately three years Source text: (bit.ly/29enp9n) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 Ferrari Chief Financial Officer Alessandro Gili told analysts on a post-results conference call:
* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.11 pct, S&P 0.13 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Adds details, comments; updates prices)