July 5 Jupiter says

* Supports Deutsche Boerse merger with LSE; Jupiter expects to tender all of its Deutsche Boerse shares by July 12th

* Headquarters of the holding company of merged group is not an important factor for Jupiter.

* What matters is three things: First, the deal delivers scale, efficiency and lower costs to customers. Second, it gives customers the opportunity to do their business where they want. Third, Regulators retain their crucial role in their local jurisdictions where the exchanges operate, in London and Frankfurt and to a lesser extent Italy. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andreas Kröner)